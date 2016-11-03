BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc -
* Q3 loss per share $0.03; Q3 total revenue $174.3 million versus $159.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $176.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kennedy Wilson reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing