Nov 3 Computer Sciences Corp -
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* CSC delivers revenue growth and sequential commercial
margin expansion in second quarter 2017
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00
from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $1.035 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
