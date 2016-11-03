BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Ladder Capital Corp -
* Says GAAP book value per share of $13.59 at September 30, 2016
* Qtrly core eps of $0.40
* Qtrly earnings per share undepreciated book value per share of $14.58 at September 30, 2016
* Ladder capital corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing