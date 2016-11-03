Nov 3 Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - Board authorized additional $10 million warrant repurchase

* Ambac Financial Group Inc - During Q3 of 2016, net premiums earned were $53.2 million, compared to $41.4 million in Q2 of 2016

* Ambac announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $3.23

* Q3 earnings per share $2.22