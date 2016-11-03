Nov 3 Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest city realty trust inc says third-quarter net loss includes an impairment of non-depreciable real estate of $307.6 million

* Forest city realty trust inc says ffo for three months ended september 30, 2016 was a loss of $225.0 million, or $0.87 per share

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forest city reports 2016 third-quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 loss per share $1.67

* Q3 revenue $237.5 million versus $264.4 million