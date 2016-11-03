Nov 3 Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc- Narrowing range of full year core FFO and AFFO guidance

* Qtrly increase in proportionate same store NOI of 0.3%

* Qtrly AFFO $0.10 per fully diluted share

* Sees FFO $0.32 to $0.34 for full-year 2016

* Sees core FFO $0.35 to $0.37 for full-year 2016

* Sees AFFO $0.36 to $0.38 for full-year 2016

* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monogram Residential Trust announces third quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $72.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: