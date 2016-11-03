Nov 3 Kemper Corp

* Kemper Corp - qtrly net investment income increased $1.8 million to $77.7 million in q3 of 2016

* Kemper Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.40

* Q3 loss per share $0.32

* Q3 revenue $640.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: