BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Kemper Corp
* Kemper Corp - qtrly net investment income increased $1.8 million to $77.7 million in q3 of 2016
* Kemper Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating loss per share $0.40
* Q3 loss per share $0.32
* Q3 revenue $640.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing