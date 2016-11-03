BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Global Indemnity Plc
* As of September 30th, book value per share was $44.55, an increase of 3.7% compared to December 31, 2015
* Global Indemnity Plc - Qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Global Indemnity Plc qtrly net premiums written $115.1 million versus $122.5 million
* Global Indemnity Plc reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing