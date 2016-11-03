Nov 3 Ciner Resources Lp
* Ciner Resources LP announces third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 sales $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $118.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ciner Resources LP - maintenance of business capital
expenditures are planned to be in range of $11 to $13 million
for 2016
* Ciner Resources LP -expect total volume sold to increase 2
pct to 4 pct; which includes an expected increase in domestic
volume of 4 pct to 6 pct for 2016
* Ciner Resources LP- full year outlook remains unchanged
