BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc -
* Discretionary assets under management increased by $1.4 billion, or 11.9%, to $13.2 billion at September 30, 2016
* Reports Q3 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $20.5 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing