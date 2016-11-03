Nov 3 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc -

* Discretionary assets under management increased by $1.4 billion, or 11.9%, to $13.2 billion at September 30, 2016

* Reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $20.5 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19