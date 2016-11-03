Nov 3 Innocoll Holdings PLC
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - collaguard pre-clinical safety
studies completed; ide submission on track for later this month
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - cogenzia and placebo
collagen-matrix were well-tolerated in both studies
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - coact-1 and coact-2 phase 3
clinical trials for cogenzia did not achieve statistical
significance in improving clinical cure in dfi
* Innocoll Holdings PLC - neither coact-1 nor coact-2
achieved statistical significance on their shared primary
endpoint of clinical cure after 28 days
* Innocoll Holdings PLC says innocoll also announced
submission of a new drug application (nda) for xaracoll to U.S.
FDA
* Innocoll announces top-line data from phase 3 trials with
cogenzia and nda submission for xaracoll
