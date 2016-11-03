BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Select Bancorp Inc :
* Qtrly net interest income after provision $7,51 mln vs $7.14 mln
* Select Bancorp reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing