BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 Ashford Inc :
* Ashford reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.49
* Q3 revenue $16.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing