Nov 3 Otelco Inc
* Otelco Inc qtrly diluted net income per share $0.33
* Otelco Inc - On October 31, notified FCC that all of
eligible rlecs would accept their alternative connect america
cost model ("A-CAM") offer
* Otelco Inc - Acceptance of A-CAM funding will provide a
slight positive impact on company, beginning in 2017
* Otelco Inc - There may be a second decision point once FCC
completes its review of elections made by all of rate-of-return
companies
* Otelco Inc - Company has retained bank Street Group LLC as
its financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives
* Otelco reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $17.4 million
