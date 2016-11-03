BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 4 American Homes 4 Rent :
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.24
* American Homes 4 Rent - qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.19
* American Homes 4 Rent reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 revenue $236.1 mln versus I/B/E/S view $224.6 mln
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing