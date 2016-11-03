Nov 3 Martinrea International Inc
* Martinrea International Inc sees Q4 sales, excluding
tooling sales, will range from $860 to $900 million
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33 to c$0.37
excluding items
* Sees adjusted net earnings per share in range of $0.33 to
$0.37 on a basic and diluted basis for Q4
* Martinrea - Q4 sales expected to be impacted by customer
announcement of plant shutdowns to reduce inventory on ford
escape and fusion platforms
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Martinrea International - Lower volumes on some Chrysler
business will impact net earnings per share for Q4 by
approximately 3 to 4 cents
* Martinrea International Inc. releases third quarter
results and announces dividend
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.34
* Q3 sales C$914.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$954.1
million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
