* Minerals Technologies Inc- Repaid $50 million in principal
during Q3 and $140 million year-to-date and intends to continue
using excess cash flow to repay debt
* Minerals Technologies Inc- Foreign exchange had an
unfavorable impact on sales of $5.4 million in quarter
* Reg-Minerals Technologies reports third quarter earnings
of $1.18 per share, or $1.17 per share, excluding special items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 sales $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $430.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items
