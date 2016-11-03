Nov 3 National Fuel Gas Co
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.66
* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017 consolidated capital
expenditures $725 - $835 million
* National Fuel Gas Co sees FY 2017, consolidated earnings
per share $2.85 to $3.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net production of 39.8 BCFE, a 6% increase from
prior year
* National Fuel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal
2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.85 to $3.15
