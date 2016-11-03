Nov 3 Blackpearl Resources Inc
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Production averaged 10,951
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q3 2016, a 46%
increase compared to Q3 2015 volumes
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Oil and gas revenues in q3 2016
were $32.4 million, a 56% increase
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Anticipate average oil and gas
production in 2016 to be approximately 10,000 boe/d
* Estimated funds flow from operations for year is expected
to be between $42 and $45 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc - Sees FY capital spending for
year is now expected to be between $7 and $10 million
* Blackpearl Resources Inc- Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Blackpearl announces third quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: