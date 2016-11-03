Nov 3 North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium Ltd- Commercial production from B2 zone is expected to commence in Q3 2017

* North American Palladium Ltd - Produced 33,165 ounces of payable palladium in Q3 compared to 57,914 ounces of palladium in Q3 2015

* North American Palladium - Production guidance for 2016 of between 160,000 to 175,000 payable ounces is revised to between 150,000 to 155,000 ounces

* North American Palladium announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.03

* Q3 loss per share C$0.03

* Q3 revenue C$48.5 million versus C$64.7 million