Nov 3 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium Ltd- Commercial production from
B2 zone is expected to commence in Q3 2017
* North American Palladium Ltd - Produced 33,165 ounces of
payable palladium in Q3 compared to 57,914 ounces of palladium
in Q3 2015
* North American Palladium - Production guidance for 2016 of
between 160,000 to 175,000 payable ounces is revised to between
150,000 to 155,000 ounces
* North American Palladium announces third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 loss per share C$0.03
* Q3 revenue C$48.5 million versus C$64.7 million
