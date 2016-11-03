Nov 3 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Q3 revenue C$401.8 million
* Q3 revenue view C$301.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Estimates total organic
capital expenditures of approximately $65 million in 2016, up
from previous estimates of $50 million
* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, anticipates that capital
opportunities at existing facilities will be comparable to 2016
spending of $65 million
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Secure expects an increase in
oil and gas producers' capital budgets for 2017 over 2016
* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, capital spend could
increase above $65 million as co responds to customer demand
among other things
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.17
* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Secure Energy Services announces third quarter 2016
adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and 2017 capital expenditure
program
