Nov 3 Secure Energy Services Inc

* Q3 revenue C$401.8 million

* Q3 revenue view C$301.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Estimates total organic capital expenditures of approximately $65 million in 2016, up from previous estimates of $50 million

* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, anticipates that capital opportunities at existing facilities will be comparable to 2016 spending of $65 million

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Secure expects an increase in oil and gas producers' capital budgets for 2017 over 2016

* Secure Energy Services - In 2017, capital spend could increase above $65 million as co responds to customer demand among other things

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.17

* Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Secure Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and 2017 capital expenditure program