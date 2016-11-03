BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.41
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.32
* Occupancy of 92.9% (93.7% including commitments) at september 30, 2016
* Qtrly revenue $148.93 million versus $140.25 million
* All figures in C$
* Artis releases third quarter results: ffo per unit increases 5.1%
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing