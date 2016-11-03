Nov 3 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.41

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.32

* Occupancy of 92.9% (93.7% including commitments) at september 30, 2016

* Qtrly revenue $148.93 million versus $140.25 million

* All figures in C$

* Artis releases third quarter results: ffo per unit increases 5.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: