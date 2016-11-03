Nov 3 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources Inc - well positioned to achieve its
full-year 2016 production and cost guidance
* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430
koz
* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees fy exploration expense $15 -
$20 million
* Q3 revenue $595.1 million
* Q3 revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 2016 production total of 5.0 million ounces silver and
98,419 ounces gold
* Tahoe Resources reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
