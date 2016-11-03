Nov 3 Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy Corp - Sees FY EPS $1.84 - $1.92

* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy has updated its projected capital expenditures for 2016 through 2020, which total $6.6 billion

* Alliant Energy - Board of directors approved a 7% increase, or $0.085 per share, to its 2017 expected annual common stock dividend target

* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy currently projects aggregate capital expenditures of $4.7 billion for 2021 through 2025

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliant Energy Corp qtrly operating revenue $924.6 million versus $898.9 million

* Alliant Energy announces third quarter 2016 results and increased annual common stock dividend target by 7% for 2017

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.88

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S