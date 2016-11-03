Nov 3 Goeasy Ltd :
* Goeasy Ltd - revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased to $87.8
million, an increase of 12.6% from $78.0 million in q3 of 2015.
* Goeasy Ltd - adjusted diluted earnings per share for
quarter was $0.64
* Goeasy Ltd - 2016 ending easyfinancial gross consumer
loans receivable target has been narrowed to $370 to $380
million
* Goeasy Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Goeasy Ltd- targets for 2018 remain unchanged
* Revenue growth target for 2016 has been moderated to a
range of 14% to 16%
* Goeasy-FY easyfinancial operating margin target to a range
of 35% to 38% while maintaining FY loan loss rates within
targeted range of 14% to 16%
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Goeasy Ltd reports record performance for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Q3 same store sales fell 4.1 percent
