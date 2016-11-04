Nov 4 ITT Inc
* ITT reports 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says adjusts 2016 full-year guidance
* Says recognized an $82 million pre-tax benefit in q3
* Says GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to
6 percent in 2016
* Says has initiated a program offering certain former u.s.
Employees with a vested pension benefit
* Sees 2016 GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to $2.15 and
adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30
* Says now expects GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to
$2.15 and adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30 in
2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $2.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to recognize a non-cash pretax pension settlement
charge of approximately $18-20 million in Q4 of 2016
* 2016 GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to
6 percent, and organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10
percent
* Says organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10
percent in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: