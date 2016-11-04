Nov 4 Heroux-Devtek Inc
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.26
* Q2 sales C$91.6 million versus C$94.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
* Heroux-Devtek - Q2 results reflect start-up, excess
processing costs associated with ongoing ramp up of complete
landing gear systems for boeing 777
* Heroux-Devtek - Expect low single-digit sales growth for
fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, though no longer anticipate
sales to reach $420 million
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Q2 results also reflect reduced
customer requirements for landing gear components destined to
certain commercial, defence programs
* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Over medium term, co remains on pace
to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal
2019
