Nov 4 Jason Industries Inc
* Jason Industries reports third quarter 2016 results
* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge to
earnings of approximately $1.5 million in first half of 2017
* Expect Q4 demand to remain challenged with a more
significant impact to higher margin products
* For 2016, Jason now expects adjusted EBITDA in range of
$62 to $65 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $170.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Sees fy 2016 sales $695 million to $705 million
* Q3 sales fell 0.6 percent to $170.1 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: