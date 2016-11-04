Nov 4 Centurylink Inc :
* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and
colocation business to a consortium led by BC Partners and
Medina Capital
* Centurylink plans to use net proceeds from this sale to
partly fund its acquisition of level 3 communications
* Centurylink - will receive $2.15 billion in cash and
minority stake valued at $150 million in consortium's
newly-formed global secure infrastructure company
* BC Partners/Medina-led consortium will assume ownership of
Centurylink's portfolio of 57 data centers at closing
