Nov 4 Nicolet Bankshares Inc
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc to acquire First Menasha Bancshares
Inc
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Deal for approximately $76.6
million
* Total deal consideration to consist of between 25 percent
cash/75 percent stock and 40 percent cash/60 percent stock
* Nicolet Bankshares - First menasha shareholders shall have
right to receive cash of $131.50/share and/or 3.411 shares of
co's stock for each share
* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Estimates high single-digit EPS
accretion in 2018 from deal and tangible book earn-back period
of less than five years
* Intends to appoint two members of first Menasha's current
board of directors
* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of both companies
