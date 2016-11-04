Nov 4 PG&E Corp:
* PG&E Corporation releases third-quarter 2016 financial
results
* Qtrly net income was $0.77 per share on a GAAP basis
* Qtrly total operating revenues $4.81 billion versus $4.55
billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at
$3.51 to $3.80 per share for projected GAAP earnings
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations were $0.94 per
share
* PG&E Corp - adjusting previously issued guidance range
for projected 2016 GAAP earnings to $2.79 to $3.05 per share
* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at
$3.55 to $3.75 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from
operations
* PG&E Corp - maintaining previously issued 2016 guidance
of $3.65 to $3.85 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from
operations
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
