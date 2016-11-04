Nov 4 J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc reports results for third
quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 sales rose 4.3 percent to $51.46 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 capital
expenditures $18 million to $20 million
* Sees FY 2016 basic EPS range of $0.48 to $0.53
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for J.
Alexander's/Redlands Grill down 0.5 pct to up 0.5 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $222.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J Alexanders Holdings-J. Alexander's/Redlands Group posted
increase in average weekly same store sales of 1.4 pct while
guest counts rose 3.4 pct for quarter
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 total revenue $218
million to $220 mln
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for
Stoney River Steakhouse And Grill up 1 pct to up 2 pct
