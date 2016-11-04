Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Since beginning of year, book value per class A equivalent
share has increased by 5.3 percent to $163,783 at quarter-end
* Qtrly net earnings per class A equivalent share
attributable to Berkshire shareholders $4,379
* Q3 net earnings attributable to shareholders $7,198
million versus $9,428 million
* Qtrly operating earnings per class A equivalent share
$2,951
* Qtrly operating earnings $4,851 million versus $4,551
million
* Says it had $22.1 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of
Sept. 30 - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc had reported $23.7 billion stake in
Wells Fargo & Co as of June 30 - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $59.07 billion versus $58.99 billion
* Unrealized losses at Sept 30 included $941 million related
to investment in IBM common stock
* "IBM continues to be profitable and generate significant
cash flows"
* Currently do not intend to dispose of IBM common stock;
expect that fair value of investment will recover and exceed
cost
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc Q3 shr view $3058.10 --
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
