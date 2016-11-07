UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 6 Hsbc Bank Canada
* Qtrly basic earnings per common share $0.18
* Says net interest income $284 million versus $285 million last year
* Net fee income for Q3 of 2016 was $166m, largely in line with Q3 of 2015
* HSBC Bank Canada - Loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions for Q3 of 2016 were $29 million, down $2 million compared with Q3 of 2015
* Return on average common equity was 7.7% for quarter ended 30 September 2016 compared with 11.0% for same period in 2015
* HSBC Bank Canada third quarter 2016 results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.