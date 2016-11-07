Nov 7 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Sapiens international corporation nv - maintain our
guidance for 2016 full year revenues of $211 to $215 million, or
annual growth of 18%-20%
* Sapiens international corporation nv - we continue to
expect full-year 2016 non-gaap operating margins in range of
13.5% - 14.0%
* Sapiens reports q3 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.2 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $211 million to $215 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 18 to 20 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
