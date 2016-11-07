Nov 7 Colony Starwood Homes

* Colony Starwood Homes announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $146.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $144 million

* Q3 FFO per share $0.31

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly same store revenue growth of 6.5 percent and quarterly same store blended rent growth of 5.2 percent

* Quarterly same store NOI increased 6.9 percent over Q3 2015; quarterly same store core NOI margin was 61.9 percent

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65 to $1.69