Nov 7 LendingClub Corp :

* LendingClub Corp sees Q4 operating revenue in range of $116 million to $123 million

* LendingClub Corp sees Q4 net loss in range of $48 million to $38 million

* Q4 revenue view $115.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingClub Corp - loan originations in Q3 of 2016 were $1.97 billion, up 1% compared to $1.96 billion reported in Q2 of 2016

* Lending Club reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $112.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.7 million