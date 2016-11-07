UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 LendingClub Corp :
* LendingClub Corp sees Q4 operating revenue in range of $116 million to $123 million
* LendingClub Corp sees Q4 net loss in range of $48 million to $38 million
* Q4 revenue view $115.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LendingClub Corp - loan originations in Q3 of 2016 were $1.97 billion, up 1% compared to $1.96 billion reported in Q2 of 2016
* Lending Club reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $112.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.