Nov 7 Crawford & Co

* Crawford & company reports 2016 third quarter results, increases and updates 2016 guidance

* Q3 revenue $277.3 million versus $293.3 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for CRD-A and $0.18 for CRD-B

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for CRD-A and $0.20 for CRD-B on a non-GAAP basis

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues before reimbursements between $1.08 and $1.10 billion

* Crawford & Co - Recorded restructuring and special charges of $1.5 million and $11.1 million in 2016 and 2015 third quarters, respectively

* Crawford & Co - Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per CRD-A share $0.73 to $0.78 , and $0.65 to $0.70 non-GAAP diluted earnings per CRD-B share

* Crawford & Co - Company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2016 totaling $11.0 million pretax

* Crawford & Co - As a result of restructuring charges incurred related to centers in 2015 and 2016, expects to achieve $10.3 million in savings in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion