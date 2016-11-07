Nov 7 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream and earthlink to merge in $1.1 billion
transaction
* Windstream holdings inc - deal expected to be
significantly accretive to adjusted free cash flow in year one
* Deal includes anticipated annual operating and capital
expenditure synergies of more than $125 million
* Windstream holdings inc - earthlink shareholders will
receive 0.818 shares of windstream common stock for each
earthlink share owned
* Windstream expects to issue approximately 93 million
shares of stock valued at approximately $673 million
* Earthlink shareholders will receive 0.818 shares of
windstream common stock for each earthlink share owned
* Windstream holdings inc - after transaction closes, tony
thomas will serve as president and ceo, bob gunderman will serve
as cfo of combined co
* Windstream holdings - windstream shareholders will own
about 51 percent and earthlink shareholders will own about 49
percent of combined company
* Windstream holdings - deal represents net present value of
approximately $900 million, or more than $4.70 per windstream
share, $3.85 per earthlink share
* At time of closing, windstream intends to refinance
earthlink's gross debt of approximately $436 million
* Upon close, three of earthlink's existing directors will
join current windstream board of directors
* Combined company, which will retain windstream name, will
be headquartered in little rock, ark
* Deal expected to be significantly accretive to adjusted
free cash flow in year one
* Press release - windstream and earthlink to merge in $1.1
billion transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: