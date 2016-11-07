Nov 7 Novelis Inc

* Novelis corp - net sales decreased five percent to $2.4 billion for q2 of fiscal 2017

* Novelis corp - now expect to generate free cash flow in range of $300 million to $350 million for full fiscal year 2017

* Novelis corp - adjusted ebitda for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased to $256 million from $182 million in prior year period.

* Novelis corp - excluding items, reported net income of $60 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, up from $25 million reported in q2 of fiscal 2016

* Novelis corp - reported a net loss of $89 million for q2 of fiscal year 2017, compared to a net loss of $13 million in prior year period

novelis reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results