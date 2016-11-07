Nov 7 Regal Beloit Corp
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.39, revenue view $3.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regal Beloit Corp says Q3 commercial and industrial
systems segment net sales were $389.4 million, down 8.8%
* Regal Beloit Corp says expect Q4 organic sales growth to
be in range of flat to slightly down versus 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $762.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regal Beloit Corporation announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.45 to $4.55
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q3 earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 sales $809.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $826 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50
