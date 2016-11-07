UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Colony Capital Inc
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Colony capital announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 core FFO per share $0.52
* Q3 FFO per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.65 to $1.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.