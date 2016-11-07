Nov 7 Altisource Residential Corp

* Altisource residential corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; rental portfolio more than doubles during quarter

* Q3 loss per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly rental revenue increased 12% over last quarter to $9.6 million