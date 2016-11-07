Nov 7 TETRA Technologies Inc
* TETRA Technologies Inc announces third quarter 2016
results and updates financial guidance
* TETRA Technologies Inc says qtrly adjusted loss per share
attributable to tetra stockholders $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $176.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TETRA technologies - Forecast for full year 2016 tetra
only adjusted free cash flow will be impacted by timing of
year-end collections from some large projects
* TETRA Technologies - Partially as a result of potential
deferred collections, total year projected free cash flow is
expected to be between $5 million and $15 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: