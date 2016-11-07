Nov 7 Entercom Communications Corp

* Entercom communications - during quarter, co settled legal claim with British Petroleum related to deepwater horizon oil spill in Gulf Of Mexico in 2010

* Entercom Communications-after deducting expenses related to british petroleum settlement,recovered $2.3 million which appears as other income in financial results

* Entercom Communications - legal claim with BP related to oil spill resulting in negative financial impact on ad sales at new orleans station cluster

* Entercom Communications Corp. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $120.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: