UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Qtrly affo per diluted share is $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $20.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bluerock residential growth reit announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue $19.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.9 million
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.05 to $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.