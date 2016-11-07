Nov 7 Sun Hydraulics Corp :
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - acquisition value at initial
consideration of $200 million and additional earn-out potential
of $50 million over 27 months
* Sun Hydraulics Corp- expected to be immediately accretive
to Sun's 2017 earnings per share by $0.25 - $0.35
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - deal funded with cash on hand and
cash available under Sun's revolving credit facility
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - tax step-up basis benefit estimated
at $35+m of value from deal
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - annual profit synergies of $5
million expected by 2020 from deal
* Sun Hydraulics - acquired company will consist of
approximately 300 employees located in united states, England,
Germany, India and China
* Sun Hydraulics - Enovation Controls' 2 other lines of
business, natural gas production controls and engine controls
and fuel systems, will operate as a new co not owned by Sun
* Sun Hydraulics agrees to acquire Enovation Controls, a
leader in electronic control, display and instrumentation
solutions
