Nov 7 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone energy corp - net daily production during q3 of 2016 averaged 39.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) per day versus 39.8 mboe per day

* Stone energy corp - on november 4, 2016, entered into an amendment to rsa with noteholders

* Production guidance for q4 of 2016 is estimated at 41 - 43 mboe per day (246 - 258 mmcfe per day)

* Updated production guidance for fiscal year 2016 is 35 - 37 mboe (210 - 222 mmcfe) per day

* Stone energy corp - pursuant to rsa, solicitation will commence by november 10, 2016

* Stone energy corp - assuming implementation of rsa, stone expects that it will eliminate approximately $850 million in principal of outstanding debt

* Qtrly total operating revenue $94.4 million versus $132.2 million

* Stone energy corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $16.01

* Q3 loss per share $16.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-6.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S