Nov 7 Ormat Technologies Inc
* Ormat Technologies Inc qtrly gaap eps $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ormat Technologies Inc says expect full-year 2016 total
revenue of between $637.0 million and $647.0 million
* Ormat Technologies Inc says for 2016 electricity segment,
expect revenues to be between $422.0 million and $427.0 million
* Ormat Technologies Inc says expect 2016 adjusted ebitda of
between $318.0 million and $323.0 million for full year
* Ormat Technologies reports record revenue of $184.6
million in the third quarter, up 13 percent over the prior year
period
* Q3 revenue $184.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.7
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: