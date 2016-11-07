Nov 7 Iamgold Corp
* Iamgold Corp qtrly attributable gold production of 210,000
oz, up 7 pct from q2/16 and q3/15
* Iamgold Corp - reducing consolidated cash costs guidance
for 2016 to $740 - $770 an ounce
* Iamgold Corp - expect to achieve higher end of 2016
production guidance of 770,000 - 800,000 ozs
* Narrowed all-in sustaining cost range from $1,000 -
$1,100/oz to $1,050 - $1,100/oz for 2016
* Iamgold-Q3 affected by accident involving personnel
transport buses in burkina faso on aug 4, which resulted in 1
fatality, serious injuries to 4 workers
* Iamgold reports q3/16 net earnings up $102 million and net
operating cash flow up $117 million or 1,192 pct
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $282.4 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
